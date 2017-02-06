Back to Main page
Venezuelan top diplomat praises Russia’s role in combating global challenges

World
February 06, 13:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Relations between Russia and Venezuela are on the ascent, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia has been playing an important role in combating challenges the world community has been facing, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said in Moscow on Monday.

"The world community has been going through some serious challenges, so Russia has been playing a significant role in overcoming them," she said.

"Russia is a global player that maintains stability and order all around the world," Rodriguez stressed. "This allows us to develop very close cooperation in various spheres. This is not only about cooperation within the United Nations but also about interaction within other multilateral formats and at various international platforms."

On behalf of the Venezuelan president, Rodriguez conveyed gratitude to the people and authorities of Russia for supporting Venezuela.

Russia-Venezuela relations on rise

Relations between Russia and Venezuela are on the ascent, Lavrov said. 

"Our relations are on the rise, the presidents communicate regularly and confidentially. The high-level commission, which oversees the entire array of multifaceted trade, economic and investment cooperation between Russia and Venezuela, is working," Lavrov said. "All this is important in view of the adverse trends in global economy, which is the main reason for the decline of our trade turnover."

"This work is coupled with our robust joint efforts, together with some other OPEC member-countries and non-OPEC countries, which, to a large extent, thanks to President Nicolas Maduro, are establishing cooperation in the global hydrocarbon markets," the minister emphasized.

"Bilateral relations in other areas are developing as well, including in the humanitarian and educational spheres," he went on to say. "We appreciate close cooperation between the two countries’ Foreign Ministries."

According to Lavrov, "this cooperation helps establish ties on international platforms, above all, at the UN, promote decisions aimed at improving international relations and their democratization, excluding the instances of dictating and ultimatums from international communication."

"We appreciate Venezuela’s sincere and valuable support to Russia in deepening our cooperation with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and with the integration associations on your continent on the whole," Russia’s top diplomat said, adding that he hopes to discuss all that in further detail later in the day.

Lavrov confirmed Russia’s solidarity with the friendly people of Venezuela as well as Moscow’s "strong support for the government’s course aimed at preventing the situation from deteriorating further, maintaining a nationwide dialogue based on Venezuela’s Constitution and other laws in order to overcome controversies in society."

"Without a doubt, steps aimed at improving the situation should be taken by Venezuela’s political forces while foreign pressure is unacceptable," Lavrov noted. "At the same time, it is very important to avoid artificially fueling tensions and protests which violate Venezuela’s laws and may lead to dangerous consequences for both Venezuela and its neighboring countries."

"We know that attempts at destabilizing the situation in various countries brought deplorable results," the Russian foreign minister stressed.

