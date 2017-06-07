Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Rostec plans to supply Ka-52K helicopters to Egypt

Business & Economy
June 07, 9:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Ka-52K differs from the baseline version of the helicopter by its shortened folding wing, upgraded to carry heavy weapons, and the mechanism of folding rotor blades

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. A policy decision has been made to supply the Ka-52K shipboard helicopters to Egypt but a contract is yet to be signed, Viktor Kladov, Director for International Cooperation at Russia’s Rostec Corporation, told TASS.

Read also

Egypt’s president says ready to boost strategic partnership with Russia

Putin highlights Russia’s solid ties with Egypt

Egypt to decide on Russia's 'Alligator' helicopters for Mistral-class warships in May

Russian delegation travelling to Egypt to discuss Mistral equipment deal — source

Russia to start deliveries of MiG-29 fighters to Egypt this year

Russia may start Ka-52 attack helicopter deliveries to Egypt in 2nd half of year

"We have just returned from Egypt where we discussed this issue, helicopter carriers were initially meant for the Ka-52K helicopters, so they will be used by the ground forces and will also be deployed on the Mistral helicopter carriers," he said. "I think, since a policy decision has been made, signing a contract is only a technical matter," Kladov added.

The Ka-52K is included in a range of shipboard helicopters operational in the Russian Navy alongside the Ka-25, Ka-27, Ka-29 and Ka-31 helicopters. The Ka-52K is designed for patrol missions, fire support missions during amphibious assaults and anti-amphibious assault defense at the frontline and in tactical depth.

The Ka-52K differs from the baseline version of the helicopter by its shortened folding wing, upgraded to carry heavy weapons, and the mechanism of folding rotor blades allowing it to fit into an under-deck compartment. Its smaller size allows to increase the number of the helicopters onboard a carrier. The armored cockpit and the ejection system allow pilots to safely leave the helicopter. The Ka-52 shipboard version also features a rescue system to assist people in distress at sea.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senators condemn US-led coalition’s airstrike in Syria
2
Missile shield will not protect entire US territory - Putin
3
Russian Baltic Fleet warships to hold live-firing drills
4
Ukrainian president signs bill limiting use of Russian language on TV, radio
5
Russia opens visa-free entry to Confederations Cup fans on June 7
6
US-led coalition's Air Force delivers air strike at pro-government forces in Syria
7
Russia’s friendly against Hungary to be good test ahead of FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup
TOP STORIES
Реклама