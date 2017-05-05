Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Egypt to decide on Russia's 'Alligator' helicopters for Mistral-class warships in May

Military & Defense
May 05, 12:45 UTC+3

The helicopter is designed to carry out patrol missions, provide fire support for amphibious assaults and deal with anti-amphibious assault defense

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaly Timkiv/TASS

ARSENYEV (Primorye Territory), May 5. /TASS/. Egypt is expected to decide this month on the purchase of Russia’s deck-based Kamov Ka-52K helicopters for Mistral-type amphibious assault ships, Russian Helicopters Group CEO Andrei Boginsky said on Friday.

"The tender procedure is at the final stage. I believe that we’ll learn about the result of this tender during May. Of course, we understand that our hardware is better than its foreign rivals by performance characteristics," Boginsky said in reply to the relevant question.

Given that the tender yields a positive result for the Russian side with its shipborne Ka-52K helicopters, Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport will start negotiating the price of the deal in late May 2017, he said.

Ka-52K helicopter

The Ka-52K is based on a range of shipborne rotocraft accepted by the Russian Navy for service. This range includes Ka-25, Ka-27, Ka-29 and Ka-31 helicopters.

Read also

Night Hunters and Alligators: Russian military helicopters

The helicopter is designed to carry out patrol missions, provide fire support for amphibious assaults and deal with anti-amphibious assault defense at the forefront and in tactical depth.

The KA-52K differs from the baseline version by its shortened folding wing specifically developed for carrying heavy armament and the mechanism of folding rotor blades allowing it to compactly fit into a ship’s compartment below the deck.

The Ka-52 shipborne versions’ reduced sizes allow increasing the number of these choppers aboard a ship. The crew’s armored cabin and the catapult system allow pilots to safely leave the helicopter. The helicopter’s shipborne version also features a rescue system for people in distress at sea.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
Companies
Mistral
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show
16
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria’s de-escalation zones to be closed to US-led coalition aircraft, envoy says
2
Advanced frigate Admiral Essen joins Russia’s Mediterranean naval task force
3
Putin discusses de-escalation zones in Syria with Russia’s Security Council
4
Egypt to decide on Russia's 'Alligator' helicopters for Mistral-class warships in May
5
UN chief ‘encouraged’ by agreement on de-escalation zones in Syria
6
Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes along Turkish Stream’s sea route
7
Russian arms exporter ready to cooperate with US partners
TOP STORIES
Реклама