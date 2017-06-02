Putin says global economy faces systemic challenges, no time for quarrels

ST.PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The world’s economy faces systemic long-term challenges and there is no time for quarrels, there is the need to unite efforts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We face systemic long-term challenges, and it is difficult now to calculate the consequences and make forecasts. We should not do that, we don’t have the right to fritter away our resources, waste effort and time for quarrels, discords and geopolitical games," Putin said.