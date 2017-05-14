Back to Main page
Putin invites global political, economic leaders to attend economic forums in Russia

Business & Economy
May 14, 8:01 UTC+3 BEIJING

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the One Belt, One Road forum in Beijing, the Russian leader said the ideas voiced at the summit would certainly require further discussion

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday invited global business, public and political leaders to attend this year’s economic forums in Russia’s St. Petersburg and Vladivostok.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the One Belt, One Road forum in Beijing, the Russian leader said the ideas voiced at the summit would certainly require further discussion.

"No doubt, we are ready to take part in such discussions. Allow me to invite members of the political sphere, public and business circles to visit Russia this year within the framework of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in June and the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September," Putin said.

The St. Petersburg Economic Forum, to take place in Russia’s second largest city on June 1-3, will be attended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern. The Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 6-7 on Vladivostok’s Russky Island.

