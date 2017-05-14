Putin invites global political, economic leaders to attend economic forums in Russia

North Korean missile reached altitude of over 2,000 km — Japanese ministerWorld May 14, 8:04
States should abandon belligerent rhetoric to overcome global stagnation — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 14, 6:36
Russian fighter jet again 'buzzes' US plane in Black Sea — mediaMilitary & Defense May 14, 5:40
Salvador Sobral of Portugal wins 2017 Eurovision song contest in KievSociety & Culture May 14, 4:00
North Korea launches unidentified missileWorld May 14, 1:32
Living football legends Ronaldinho, Okocha unveil Confederations Cup Park in KazanSport May 13, 23:27
Confederations Cup Park unveiled in Russia’s KazanSport May 13, 21:17
Russia blanks Slovakia 6-0 in preliminary round at 2017 IIHF World ChampionshipSport May 13, 20:16
US to draft proposals to settle situation with Russian diplomats — ZakharovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 13, 14:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday invited global business, public and political leaders to attend this year’s economic forums in Russia’s St. Petersburg and Vladivostok.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the One Belt, One Road forum in Beijing, the Russian leader said the ideas voiced at the summit would certainly require further discussion.
"No doubt, we are ready to take part in such discussions. Allow me to invite members of the political sphere, public and business circles to visit Russia this year within the framework of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in June and the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September," Putin said.
The St. Petersburg Economic Forum, to take place in Russia’s second largest city on June 1-3, will be attended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern. The Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 6-7 on Vladivostok’s Russky Island.