Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin vows to make investment mechanisms more transparent

Business & Economy
June 02, 2:50 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

"We are set to make investment mechanisms easier to understand and more transparent," the Russian president said

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday vowed to make investment mechanisms more transparent in order to reduce risks and make long-term projects in Russia more attractive for foreign partners.

"We are ready to suggest interesting projects for investment in infrastructure, transport, energy, telecommunications. At the same time, we are set to make investment mechanisms easier to understand and more transparent, in order to reduce risks for investors and make their participation in long-term projects of this kind more profitable," Putin said at a meeting with Russian and foreign investors.

"We are interested in capital inflow into our industry, agricultural sector and the so-called new economomy, in other words - into the spheres, where our businesses are ready to significantly boost their export and technological potential," he added.

The Russian leader said the overall capital of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)’s joint projects with foreign investors tops $30 billion.

"Long-term strategic partnerships with foreign investors have been established," Putin said. "At the moment, the overall capital of such partnerships tops $30 billion.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
2
Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank man
3
Russia ready to supply advanced S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey
4
New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market
5
Russia fears Syria's dismemberment — Putin
6
Russia to send strong hockey team to 2018 Winter Olympics despite NHL pullout
7
Top Russian official says Moscow ready to sell affordable weaponry to Serbia
TOP STORIES
Реклама