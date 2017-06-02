Putin vows to make investment mechanisms more transparent

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday vowed to make investment mechanisms more transparent in order to reduce risks and make long-term projects in Russia more attractive for foreign partners.

"We are ready to suggest interesting projects for investment in infrastructure, transport, energy, telecommunications. At the same time, we are set to make investment mechanisms easier to understand and more transparent, in order to reduce risks for investors and make their participation in long-term projects of this kind more profitable," Putin said at a meeting with Russian and foreign investors.

"We are interested in capital inflow into our industry, agricultural sector and the so-called new economomy, in other words - into the spheres, where our businesses are ready to significantly boost their export and technological potential," he added.

The Russian leader said the overall capital of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)’s joint projects with foreign investors tops $30 billion.

"Long-term strategic partnerships with foreign investors have been established," Putin said. "At the moment, the overall capital of such partnerships tops $30 billion.".