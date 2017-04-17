Back to Main page
Putin says building hi-tech economy in Russia remains key task

Business & Economy
April 17, 15:02 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 17. /TASS/. An opportunity of undertaking further measures to bring investments into the economy should be considered, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at the meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"Favorable conditions have been developed recently for the high technology import; I mean the national currency strengthening. This is the fundamental factor. It becomes more or less attractive in connection with the floating rate but it will be probably fair to think about extra measures to support investments into the Russian economy in such conditions," Putin said.

Construction of a "modern, high technology economy in Russia" remains a key task, the president said. "It is impossible to resolve this task without attracting investments," Putin added.

