Rusnano may set up fund with Malaysian hi-tech company by end of 2017

KALUGA, May 30. /TASS/. Rusnano plans to create a fund with Malaysia’s NanoMalaysia Berhad company by the end of this year, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian nanotechnology company Anatoly Chubais told TASS on Tuesday.
"This is one of projects in our blueprint. We are currently holding talks on approximately ten projects of such class. I believe two or three of them will be established by the end of the year. Malaysia may probably be in one of them. Malaysia’s NanoMalaysia [may act as a partner]," Chubais said.
It’s early to speak about the fund volume for the time being, he added.
According to information on the website of NanoMalaysia Berhad, it was founded in 2011 under the Malaysian Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation for commercialization of nanotechnologies.