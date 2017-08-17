Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow condemns Estonia’s pro-Nazi sports quest Erna Raid

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 17, 18:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Erna Raid-2017 was held in Estonia on August 11-13 for the 18th time

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns Estonia’s pro-Nazi sports quest called Erna Raid-2017, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Read also

Moscow concerned over attempts of some European states to ignore neo-Nazi tendencies

She said Erna Raid, held on August 11-13 in Estonia for the 18th time, was devoted to a group of Nazi saboteurs who operated in the Red Army’s rear in August 1941.

"The quest enjoys active support from Estonia’s Ministry of Defense. Propagandistically it is addressed to Estonian youth," Zakharova said. She described the quest as "an absolutely disgraceful campaign and an insult to the memory of numerous victims of Nazism."

Zakharova regretted that taking part in the event were members of the British contingent of NATO’s multi-national battalion in Estonia.

"A question readily offers itself: was British troops’ participation in the Erna Raid a coincidence or a logic extension of the recent publication on the alliance’s Twitter page of a video glorifying ‘forest brothers’, who had fought for Nazi Germany?" Zakharova said. "Russia most resolutely condemns such glorification of Nazism. We regret that NATO does not take the trouble of deriving lessons from the recent tragic past, but on the contrary encourages its Baltic vassals to indulge in such risky and by no means childish games."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
2
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
3
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
4
Moscow condemns Estonia’s pro-Nazi sports quest Erna Raid
5
Russian diplomat warns against use of force on Korean Peninsula
6
Russian diplomat stresses threats to use military force in Venezuela unacceptable
7
Moscow sees chance to improve Russia-US ties
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама