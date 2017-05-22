Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosneft plans to start offshore exploration in Mozambique

Business & Economy
May 22, 14:35 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s state-owned oil company Rosneft, in a consortium with ExxonMobil, plans to begin exploration work in the offshore zone of Mozambique in the second half of 2017, the company's annual report says.

"In October 2015, Rosneft consortium with its partner ExxonMobil received licenses for geological exploration of three blocks (A5-B, Z5-C and Z5-D) in the offshore zone of the republic of Mozambique. The start of exploration work for the project is scheduled for the second half of 2017 after the signing concession agreements with the government of Mozambique," the document said.

Read also

Rosneft continues to supply oil products to Ukraine without limiting — CEO

Rosneft supports extending OPEC agreement to limit oil output

Rosneft and Eni to sign agreement on expanding cooperation

Rosneft starts drilling Russia’s northernmost offshore well

Lukoil and Rosneft exploring new oil fields

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rosneft
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow urges WTO to investigate Ukraine's sanctions against Russia
2
McCain’s anti-Putin rants are ‘way out of line’ but fail to harm ties with US — Kremlin
3
Putin to meet with Macron in Paris on May 29
4
Maria Sharapova is back in top-200 of WTA rankings
5
Moscow has not yet decided on response if Kiev introduces visas
6
Russia, China to pour $13 bln into commercial aircraft joint venture
7
Russian diplomat says Geneva intra-Syrian talks prove effectiveness of Astana meetings
TOP STORIES
Реклама