Rosneft and Eni to sign agreement on expanding cooperation

Black Sea fleet warships conduct live firing drillsMilitary & Defense May 17, 12:20
Russian mining companies to face new land restoration rulesBusiness & Economy May 17, 12:01
Russia to display weapons used in Syria at arms show in PeruMilitary & Defense May 17, 11:55
Russian senator blasts Ukraine’s ban on St. George ribbon as celebrating bigotryRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 11:53
Finland has no immediate plans to join NATO — ambassadorWorld May 17, 11:02
Cosmonaut Viktor Gorbatko dies in MoscowScience & Space May 17, 10:18
Four Russian bombers redeployed to TajikistanMilitary & Defense May 17, 9:04
Sotheby's sells diamond earrings for record $57 millionSociety & Culture May 17, 8:05
UN experts improve Russian economic outlook, note success of import substitution programBusiness & Economy May 17, 7:52
SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. Rosneft and Eni will sign an agreement on expanding cooperation, according to the materials for the negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister of Italy Paolo Gentiloni.
"The interaction between Rosneft and Eni is successfully developing. During the visit of Paolo Gentiloni, an agreement on expanding cooperation is expected," the documents said.