Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosneft and Eni to sign agreement on expanding cooperation

Business & Economy
May 17, 12:15 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. Rosneft and Eni will sign an agreement on expanding cooperation, according to the materials for the negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister of Italy Paolo Gentiloni.

"The interaction between Rosneft and Eni is successfully developing. During the visit of Paolo Gentiloni, an agreement on expanding cooperation is expected," the documents said.

Read also

Putin, Gentiloni to discuss Syrian, Libyan, Ukrainian crises

Rosneft buys stake in Egypt offshore gas project from Eni for $2.8 bln

Rosneft, Eni will start offshore drilling in Black Sea in 2017 — official

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rosneft
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to display weapons used in Syria at arms show in Peru
2
Beijing and Moscow to pour roughly $15 bln into developing Far East
3
Kiev’s blocking of Russian Web pages is about national security — NATO
4
New sanctions against North Korea not to affect work of Russian ports — Foreign Ministry
5
Russia’s Mail.ru Group may lose 25 mln Ukrainian users because of Kiev sanctions
6
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
7
Russian Navy vessels cross Bosphorus under heavy guard due to possible IS attacks
TOP STORIES
Реклама