Putin, Gentiloni to discuss Syrian, Libyan, Ukrainian crises

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 17, 12:06 UTC+3 SOCHI

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will meet on May 17

SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will discuss the fight against international terrorism and the prospects for resolving Syrian, Libyan and Ukrainian crises, said a statement issued ahead of Wednesday’s talks.

According to the statement, "during the upcoming talks, the parties are expected to exchange views on pressing global issues, including the fight against international terrorism and the prospects for resolving the Libyan crisis, as well as the Syrian and Ukrainian crises."

Italy is currently a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, while in 2018, the country will chair the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Ukraine crisis Foreign policy Syrian conflict
