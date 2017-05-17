Back to Main page
Russneft backs potential decision to extend OPEC's deal on oil cuts

Business & Economy
May 17, 13:36 UTC+3

The decision on extension of OPEC deal for another 9 months can be made at a meeting in Vienna on May 25

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russneft supports possible extension of the OPEC agreement on reduction of oil production for another 9 months, a decision that could be made at a meeting in Vienna on May 25, Head of the company Mikhail Gutseriev told reporters.

"We support it," Gutseriev said.

Read also

OPEC oil production in April up 65,000 barrels per day

Brent price rises after news on possible OPEC output cut extension

Oil market may recover if OPEC, non-OPEC states extend oil production cut deal

Lukoil supports extension of oil production cut agreement

