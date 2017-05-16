OPEC oil production in April up 65,000 barrels per day

Russian Defense Ministry invests in advanced Tiger armored vehiclesMilitary & Defense May 16, 12:18
Russian Navy vessels cross Bosphorus under heavy guard due to possible IS attacksMilitary & Defense May 16, 11:58
Russia’s ISS segment to become independent from US communication satellitesScience & Space May 16, 10:58
Kiev expands sanctions on Russia, bans two popular social networksWorld May 16, 10:47
Russia, Turkey and Iran map out de-escalation zones in SyriaWorld May 16, 9:54
Russian missile cruiser arrives in SingaporeMilitary & Defense May 16, 8:34
Russian businessman sues AP for libelRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 16, 7:29
Russia on solid winning streak at 2017 IIHF World Championship as it blanks Latvia 5-0Sport May 15, 23:49
Merkel says Germany, France plan to closely cooperate in critical timesWorld May 15, 21:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The production of OPEC countries in April reached 31.78 mln barrels of oil per day, which is 65,000 barrels higher than in March, according to the May report of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Growth was mainly due to oil supplies from Nigeria, Saudi Arabia. In part, these volumes replaced the decline in oil production in Libya and Iran, according to the report. Thus, the OPEC agreement to reduce oil production by 1.2 mln barrels per day during the first half of the year was fulfilled in April by 96%.