OPEC oil production in April up 65,000 barrels per day

Business & Economy
May 16, 11:51 UTC+3

Growth was mainly due to oil supplies from Nigeria, Saudi Arabia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The production of OPEC countries in April reached 31.78 mln barrels of oil per day, which is 65,000 barrels higher than in March, according to the May report of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Growth was mainly due to oil supplies from Nigeria, Saudi Arabia. In part, these volumes replaced the decline in oil production in Libya and Iran, according to the report. Thus, the OPEC agreement to reduce oil production by 1.2 mln barrels per day during the first half of the year was fulfilled in April by 96%.

 

Topics
Oil & Gas
