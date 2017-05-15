Brent price rises after news on possible OPEC output cut extension

Putin approves Russian economic security strategy until 2030Business & Economy May 15, 8:54
Russian oil companies agree to extend deal on oil production cut — energy ministerBusiness & Economy May 15, 8:36
Putin: Russia will actively participate in One Belt, One Road projectBusiness & Economy May 15, 7:18
Russian military to perform observation flight over UKMilitary & Defense May 15, 1:07
Macron inaugurated as French presidentWorld May 14, 14:29
Lavrov bewildered over media hype about photos of his meeting with TrumpRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 14, 14:26
Russian missile warning systems tracked North Korea’s missile launchMilitary & Defense May 14, 12:10
Putin plays two songs about Moscow and St. Petersburg during China visitSociety & Culture May 14, 9:10
North Korean missile reached altitude of over 2,000 km — Japanese ministerWorld May 14, 8:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Brent oil futures prices with delivery in July 2017 grew 1.6% to $51.69 per barrel during the trading session on the London-based ICE on Monday, according to trading data.
Earlier, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih said in a joint statement that the two countries would recommend other participants of OPEC deal to cut oil production to extend it for another 9 months, until the end of March 2018, retaining the previous quota of 1.8 mln barrels per day.
Russia and Saudi Arabia plan to hold consultations with participants of the deal before May 24. The extension of the deal is necessary for achieving the target of bringing stock levels back to the five-year average.