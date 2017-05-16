Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Google pays all administrative fines imposed as part of anti-trust investigation

Business & Economy
May 16, 17:53 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Google Inc. and Google Ireland Limited have paid the remaining 1 million rubles ($17,762) of fine in the case of violation of anti-trust laws, the press service of the Federal Antimonopoly Service reported.

"Google Inc. paid for all administrative fines imposed by the FAS Russia in the framework of the antimonopoly investigation," the service said.

Read also

Google shells out $7.4 mln to settle administrative fine — Russia’s watchdog

Russia's antimonopoly watchdog, Google make settlement agreement

Google agrees with basic terms of amicable agreement with Russian anti-trust regulator

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Google
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian missile cruiser arrives in Singapore
2
Lavrov briefed Putin on his meeting with Trump
3
Ukraine’s parliament outlaws Russian military valor symbol
4
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — Putin
5
Trump defends right to share facts about war on terror with Russia
6
Russian Defense Ministry blocks WannaCry ransomware attack — source
7
Russia is developing artificial intelligence for military and civilian drones
TOP STORIES
Реклама