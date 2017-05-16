Google pays all administrative fines imposed as part of anti-trust investigation

Russian scientists learn how to ‘squeeze’ more disease-fighting nutrients from grapesScience & Space May 16, 17:47
MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Google Inc. and Google Ireland Limited have paid the remaining 1 million rubles ($17,762) of fine in the case of violation of anti-trust laws, the press service of the Federal Antimonopoly Service reported.
"Google Inc. paid for all administrative fines imposed by the FAS Russia in the framework of the antimonopoly investigation," the service said.