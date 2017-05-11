Back to Main page
Google shells out $7.4 mln to settle administrative fine — Russia’s watchdog

Business & Economy
May 11, 16:02 UTC+3

The US-based web search giant Google has paid an administrative fine amounting to 438 mln rubles ($7.4 mln) imposed by Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service

© AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The US-based web search giant Google has paid an administrative fine amounting to 438 mln rubles ($7.4 mln) imposed by Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), the regulator said Thursday.

"On May 9, 2017 Google Inc. paid an administrative fine in the amount of 438.067 mln rubles imposed by the Federal Antimonopoly Service (Russia’s FAS)," the report said.

According to Elena Zayeva, head of FAS’s department for control over information technologies speaking with TASS, the company now has to pay two more fines amounting to 500,000 rubles each imposed on its structures (Google Inc. and Google Ireland Ltd.).

On April 17, Google made a settlement agreement with FAS regarding the Android case for 6 years and 9 months. The settlement provides that Google waives exclusivity of its applications on devices with Android OS in Russia for its effective term. Users of Android-based smartphones will see the ‘selection window’ with several options of the search engine after update of the browser and the search widget.

