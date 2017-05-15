Low exchange rate limits production capacity of economy - Central Bank Department

Macron inaugurated as French presidentWorld May 14, 14:29
Lavrov bewildered over media hype about photos of his meeting with TrumpRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 14, 14:26
Russian missile warning systems tracked North Korea’s missile launchMilitary & Defense May 14, 12:10
Putin plays two songs about Moscow and St. Petersburg during China visitSociety & Culture May 14, 9:10
North Korean missile reached altitude of over 2,000 km — Japanese ministerWorld May 14, 8:04
States should abandon belligerent rhetoric to overcome global stagnation — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 14, 6:36
Russian fighter jet again 'buzzes' US plane in Black Sea — mediaMilitary & Defense May 14, 5:40
Salvador Sobral of Portugal wins 2017 Eurovision song contest in KievSociety & Culture May 14, 4:00
North Korea launches unidentified missileWorld May 14, 1:32
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Low exchange rate restricts production capacity of the economy, according to the analytical note of the Research and Forecasting Department of the Russian Central Bank.
"By supporting labor-intensive tradable industries, weak currency subsidizes economic sectors with low labor productivity at the expense of the rest of the economy. This, in turn, preserves production structure by not allowing resources to move to more productive labor-intensive or capital-intensive industries. Enterprises in such industries, have weak incentives to increase labor productivity," the regulator said.