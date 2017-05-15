Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Low exchange rate limits production capacity of economy - Central Bank Department

Business & Economy
May 15, 4:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

By supporting labor-intensive tradable industries, weak currency subsidizes economic sectors with low labor productivity at the expense of the rest of the economy

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Low exchange rate restricts production capacity of the economy, according to the analytical note of the Research and Forecasting Department of the Russian Central Bank.

"By supporting labor-intensive tradable industries, weak currency subsidizes economic sectors with low labor productivity at the expense of the rest of the economy. This, in turn, preserves production structure by not allowing resources to move to more productive labor-intensive or capital-intensive industries. Enterprises in such industries, have weak incentives to increase labor productivity," the regulator said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian missile warning systems tracked North Korea’s missile launch
2
Russian fighter jet again 'buzzes' US plane in Black Sea — media
3
OPEC, non-OPEC states to discuss extending oil output cut deal - Russian energy minister
4
China-Russia trade to hit $80 bln by yearend
5
Low exchange rate limits production capacity of economy - Central Bank Department
6
Putin invites global political, economic leaders to attend economic forums in Russia
7
Competition due to national currency depreciation equals price dumping
TOP STORIES
Реклама