Russia exceeds obligations to reduce oil output on May 1

Russia exceeds obligations to reduce oil output on May 1Business & Economy May 03, 12:06
Erdogan praises Russia-Turkey cooperation over SyriaWorld May 03, 11:25
Russia and Turkey discuss joint weapons development projectsMilitary & Defense May 03, 11:19
Navalny’s defense team files appeal to overturn embezzlement verdictBusiness & Economy May 03, 11:07
Russian military doctors receive hundreds of patients in Aleppo dailyWorld May 03, 9:22
Kremlin unveils Putin-Erdogan talks agendaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 8:01
Apple reports drop in iPhone salesBusiness & Economy May 03, 5:50
Court ruling to weaken Jehovah’s Witnesses influence in Russia, cleric saysSociety & Culture May 03, 3:35
World Bank decides to grant $150 mln loan to UkraineBusiness & Economy May 03, 3:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia exceeded its obligations to reduce oil production on May 1, reducing the output by 300,790 barrels per day against the October level, according to the Russian Energy Ministry.
In April, Russia’s production decreased by 258,600 barrels per day on average, representative of the Ministry said. According to the representative, this implies reduction, which is 58,600 barrels faster than the original plan.
Earlier it was reported that according to the agreement with the OPEC countries Russia needed to reduce oil production by 300,000 barrels per day against October 2016 levels by the end of the first half of the year.