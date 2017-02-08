Russia to promote Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft on Iranian market

Keanu Reeves may star in Russian movie based on Swedish writer’s novelSociety & Culture February 08, 17:19
MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Promotion of Sukhoi Superjet-100 (SSJ-100) aircraft on the Iranian market is one of the priorities for Russia in its economic cooperation with Iran, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan told TASS in an interview on Wednesday.
"One of the priorities is also promotion of Russia’s Sukhoi Superjet-100 medium-haul aircraft on the Iranian market," he said.
According to him, the Russian business’ interest in Iran significantly grew in 2016.
"Representatives of various Russian companies come to the Islamic Republic of Iran for commercial purposes. First of all, it is Iran’s fuel and energy sector they are interested in," he said.
Dzhagaryan recalled that now three Russian companies - Lukoil, Gazprom Neft and Zarubezhneft - are actively operating in Iran.