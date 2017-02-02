Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with Europe in gas supply sphere but needs guarantees

BUDAPEST, February 2. /TASS/. Russia is ready to develop cooperation with Europe in the gas supplies sphere but it needs guarantees, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the press conference after talks with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"We absolutely depoliticize these issues; above all, these are issues of purely economic nature and feasibility. No routes are excluded. We are not going to take offense at Bulgaria or other countries that found it beyond their courage to oppose decisions of the European Commission in due time. We are ready to return to that but we need guarantees; we cannot and do not want to sustain losses anymore for improvident decisions," Putin said.

"If we go together along this path, particularly in a dialog with Brussels, then everyone will be definitely satisfied and it will benefit development of bilateral relations and energy security of the continent at large," the President said.

Russia will do everything to ensure deliveries to Hungary, Putin said. "Hungary is a reliable, solvent and stable partner. We are interested in supplying our feedstock to the Hungarian market; we will look for any ways to implement these plans, and will definitely find them," the Russian President said.