Gazprom sets new record of gas supplies to Europe at 636.4 mln cubic meters per day

Business & Economy
January 28, 17:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Earlier the company’s board chairman Viktor Zubkov said that 2017 gas supplies to non-CIS countries may be higher than last year’s though this depends on a variety of factors
MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Gazprom set a new record of daily gas supplies to non-CIS countries of 636.4 mln cubic meters on January 27, the company said on Saturday.

"This week has already become record-setting for Gazprom. This is the fourth day in a row that the company hits all-time highs of daily supplies to non-CIS countries. The new all-time record reached on January 27 topped 636.4 mln cubic meters," the report said.

Hungary, Serbia and Bulgaria demonstrated the strongest dynamics in terms of growth of gas purchases from Russia in the period between January 1 and 27, with an 11.2%, 5.1% and 15.9% rise year-on-year, respectively, Gazprom said.

Earlier the company’s board chairman Viktor Zubkov said that 2017 gas supplies to non-CIS countries may be higher than last year’s though this depends on a variety of factors. Particularly, Gazprom gas exports to non-CIS countries surged 23.7% (or 2.7 bln cubic meters) on January 1-23, 2017 to 14.1 bln cubic meters.

In 2016, Russia’s top gas producer increased gas supplies to non-CIS countries by 12.5% compared with 2015 to all-time high of over 179.3 bln cubic meters. Particularly, the company’s gas supplies to Britain amounted to 17.8 bln cubic meters (up 59.9%), France - 11.5 bln cubic meters (up 18.1%), to Poland - 11.1 bln cubic meters (up 24.2%), to Austria - 6.1 bln cubic meters (up 37.9%), to Holland - 4.2 bln cubic meters (up 77.1%), to Denmark - 1.7 bln cubic meters (up 156.2%).

Russia’s gas supplies to Italy went up 1.1% in 2016 compared with 2015 to 24.7 bln cubic meters, to Bulgaria - by 2.1% to 3.18 bln cubic meters, Greece - by 35% to 2.68 bln cubic meters, Serbia - by 4.3% to 1.75 bln cubic meters, Romania - by 740% to 1.48 bln cubic meters, Croatia - by 54.8% to 0.76 bln cubic meters, Macedonia - by 56.5% to 0.21 bln cubic meters.

