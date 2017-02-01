Back to Main page
Gazprom reduces gas transportation via OPAL pipeline under decision of European Court

Business & Economy
February 01, 14:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Gazprom has reduced gas transportation via the OPAL pipeline following cancellation of auctions in February by the decision of the European Court, the Russian gas holding told TASS.

"Transport of gas through the OPAL pipeline has been reduced due to cancellation of February auction by the decision of the European Court. Gas transportation via other channels has not changed," an official with Gazprom said.

According to OPAL Gastransport GmbH, the pipeline’s operator, OPAL was nearly 99% in late January but as of February 1 it has dropped to 63.6%.

In October 2016, the European Commission allowed Gazprom to use maximum capacity of OPAL gas pipeline. Prior to that, the Russian gas holding company had access to only 50% capacity.

However, Poland’s PGNiG and the Polish government appealed against the decision of the European Commission to the European Court. As a result the decision to expand the access of Gazprom to OPAL pipeline was suspended.

Before that, the European Commission stated that it is convinced of the legitimacy of its decision on the OPAL, because it is in full compliance with the norms of the EU Third Energy Package.

OPAL gas pipeline with the capacity of 36 billion cubic meters a year links Nord Stream gas pipeline system with gas transportation system of Central and Western Europe. Via OPAL gas is supplied to Germany to the Czech border.

