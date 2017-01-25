Back to Main page
BP says ready to sell Rosneft’s gas to Europe

Business & Economy
January 25, 16:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW
RBC newspaper reported earlier Rosneft is negotiating a long-term export contract for gas deliveries via Germany with BP
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The memorandum signed last year between BP and Rosneft anticipates supplies of 7-20 billion cubic meters of gas per year if the Russian oil company has such an opportunity, BP Senior Economist in Russia Vladimir Drebentsov said on Wednesday.

"If Rosneft obtains an opportunity to sell gas to Europe, our traders will participate in sales of such volumes with pleasure. [Supply] of 7 bln cubic meters to the European market is meant. A specific structure of transactions may vary; this is a matter for the future. This is for the case if Rosneft is able to bring this gas. We are not going to deal with gas export from Russia," Drebentsov said.

BP is ready to sell Rosneft’s gas in Europe, he said. "This is interesting for our traders, because Russian gas is competitive by price characteristics. Certainly, everything we are doing in Rosneft should facilitate growth of shareholder value and revenues of shareholders," Drebentsov added.

RBC newspaper reported earlier Rosneft is negotiating a long-term export contract for gas deliveries via Germany with BP.

