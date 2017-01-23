Back to Main page
Rosneft will boost oil supplies to China to 31 mln tonnes in 2017

Business & Economy
January 23, 14:29 UTC+3
The company continues cooperation with its traditional and new foreign partners - including ONGC, BP, Exxon, Statoil and Eni
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft plans to boost oil supplies to China to 31 mln tonnes in 2017, Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"We’re boosting supplies to China to 31 mln tonnes this year," Sechin said.

The company continues cooperation with its traditional and new foreign partners, including ONGC, BP, Exxon, Statoil and Eni, he added.

Oil extraction 

Oil refining  will grow from 100 mln tonnes to 120 mln tonnes in 2017, Sechin said:

"Russian refineries of the company produced 87.5 mln tonnes [of oil]", Sechin stressed. Foreign refineries controlled by Rosneft produced slightly more than 12 mln tonnes, he added.

"Total refining volume is thus above 100 mln tonnes. We plan in 2017 that refining at our enterprises will grow to 120 mln tonnes," Sechin said.

Companies
Rosneft
Topics
Oil & Gas
