Rosneft will boost oil supplies to China to 31 mln tonnes in 2017

Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — oppositionWorld January 23, 20:23
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo provinceWorld January 23, 20:06
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic testsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:56
Arctic airport in search for investorsBusiness & Economy January 23, 18:50
Rosneft begins Arctic shelf’s seismological exploration from 2017Business & Economy January 23, 18:38
Tesla takes the lead in sales of electric cars in Russia in 2016Business & Economy January 23, 18:18
Politician says European-style reforms to degrade Ukraine’s economyWorld January 23, 18:16
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jetsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:10
Russian cinema sets box office record chalking up nearly $145 mln in 2016Society & Culture January 23, 17:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft plans to boost oil supplies to China to 31 mln tonnes in 2017, Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
"We’re boosting supplies to China to 31 mln tonnes this year," Sechin said.
The company continues cooperation with its traditional and new foreign partners, including ONGC, BP, Exxon, Statoil and Eni, he added.
Oil refining will grow from 100 mln tonnes to 120 mln tonnes in 2017, Sechin said:
"Russian refineries of the company produced 87.5 mln tonnes [of oil]", Sechin stressed. Foreign refineries controlled by Rosneft produced slightly more than 12 mln tonnes, he added.
"Total refining volume is thus above 100 mln tonnes. We plan in 2017 that refining at our enterprises will grow to 120 mln tonnes," Sechin said.