Hungary to start building new units of Paks nuclear power plant in 2018

BUDAPEST, February 2. /TASS/. Hungary is planning to start the construction of new units of the Paks nuclear power plant in 2018, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"We hope that we will be able to start preparations this year and begin the construction in 2018," Orban said.
"We are convinced that our deal is in full compliance with EU demands," he added.
Orban also said he had not discussed with Putin the changing of terms of the Russian loan provided to the Hungarian government.
Russia and Hungary agreed on the construction of new power units at Paks nuclear power plant in January 2014. For the implementation of the project, the Russian party will provide the Hungarian government with a loan worth up to 10 bln euros.
Total investment in the construction of two units at the site of Paks will not exceed 12.5 bln euros. The agreement provides for the use of borrowed funds in 2014-2025.