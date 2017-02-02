Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hungary to start building new units of Paks nuclear power plant in 2018

Business & Economy
February 02, 18:34 UTC+3
Russia and Hungary agreed on the construction of new power units at Paks nuclear power plant in January 2014
Share
1 pages in this article

BUDAPEST, February 2. /TASS/. Hungary is planning to start the construction of new units of the Paks nuclear power plant in 2018, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We hope that we will be able to start preparations this year and begin the construction in 2018," Orban said.

Read also

Press Review: Putin plans to visit Hungary and Gazprom shuffles gas routes to Europe
Hungary may take part in Nord Stream, Turkish Stream projects
Hungary’s top diplomat warns EU may lose ground if it fails to build ties with Russia
Hungary to step up work on Paks nuclear power plant in cooperation with Rosatom

"We are convinced that our deal is in full compliance with EU demands," he added.

Orban also said he had not discussed with Putin the changing of terms of the Russian loan provided to the Hungarian government.

Russia and Hungary agreed on the construction of new power units at Paks nuclear power plant in January 2014. For the implementation of the project, the Russian party will provide the Hungarian government with a loan worth up to 10 bln euros.

Total investment in the construction of two units at the site of Paks will not exceed 12.5 bln euros. The agreement provides for the use of borrowed funds in 2014-2025.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nuclear energy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Trump denies easing sanctions against Russia
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Kiev court authorizes detention of former President Viktor Yanukovich
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама