Hungary may take part in Nord Stream, Turkish Stream projects — presidential aide

Business & Economy
February 01, 15:25 UTC+3
"The issue is now discussed that there may be even a branch line from the Nord Stream to Hungary," aide to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov said
