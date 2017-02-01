Hungary may take part in Nord Stream, Turkish Stream projects — presidential aide

Russia’s long jumper Kucherenko slapped with 2-year ban over doping abuseSport February 01, 15:01
MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Hungary may be engaged in future in Nord Stream and Turkish Stream projects implemented by Gazprom, aide to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.
"I want to point out that oil and gas sphere has good prospects to boost cooperation [between Russia and Hungary]; deliveries from Russia meet over 75% of Hungary’s oil and 60% of gas consumption," Ushakov said.
"It is not ruled out Hungarian partners may be involved in new energy resources delivery routes via the Nord Stream and the Turkish Stream worked out by Gazprom," the official said. "The issue is now discussed that there may be even a branch line from the Nord Stream to Hungary," Ushakov added.