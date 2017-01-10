Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gas supplies via Nord Stream pipeline up 12% in 2016

Business & Economy
January 10, 20:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The average utilization rate of the pipeline has constantly increased over the past years
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Nord Stream pipeline operated at 80 per cent of its annual capacity of 55 bln cubic meters in 2016, gas supplies to consumers in the European Union totaled 43.8 bcm of natural gas, the project’s operator said in a press release on Tuesday. This is a 12% increase year-on-year.

"This is yet another increase compared to the previous years: 39.1 bcm in 2015 (71 %), 35.5 bcm in 2014 (65%), and 23.8 bcm in 2013 (43%)," the press release said.

According to the press release, in the five years since the start of operations of the pipeline system, Nord Stream has reliably and safely fulfilled all transport nominations without interruptions. Until the end of 2016, a total of 154.4 bcm has been transported to the EU.

The average utilization rate of the pipeline has constantly increased over the past years.

Read also
Gazprom breaks record for Nord Stream gas supplies

In December 2016, the average load was as high as 87 %.

The twin pipeline system through the Baltic Sea from Vyborg, Russia to Lubmin near Greifswald, Germany is the shortest connection between the vast gas reserves in Russia and energy markets in the European Union. In Germany, the gas is transferred to the connecting pipelines OPAL and NEL.

On December 29, 2016, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told a conference call that the Nord Stream gas pipeline was now loaded by more than 100%.

Then the load reached 150 mln cubic meters per day. The increase in supply became possible after the European Commission had allowed Gazprom to use 90% of OPAL, through which gas is supplied to the Nord Stream. Previously the Russian holding could use only 50% of OPAL.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Oil & Gas Nord Stream
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
2
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
3
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
4
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
5
Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - Timakova
6
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments
7
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама