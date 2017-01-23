Back to Main page
Hungary to step up work on Paks nuclear power plant in cooperation with Rosatom

Business & Economy
January 23, 13:20 UTC+3
Hungarian and Russian Foreign Ministers, Peter Sijjarto and Sergey Lavrov

Hungarian and Russian Foreign Ministers, Peter Sijjarto and Sergey Lavrov

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Hungary has confirmed its intention to step up work on the nuclear power plant Paks in cooperation with Russia’s Rosatom, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Sijjarto.

"The Hungarian partners have reaffirmed Budapest’s intention to keep working on the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant in cooperation with Rosatom," Lavrov said.

"The bilateral agreements concluded so far and the contact itself encompass the entire life cycle of the power plant from construction to fuel supplies and maintenance. This is a strategic project in scale and by virtue of its high-tech nature."

Topics
Nuclear energy
