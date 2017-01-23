Hungary to step up work on Paks nuclear power plant in cooperation with Rosatom

Minister warns EU may lose its power if it fails to build relations with RussiaWorld January 23, 13:29
Hungary to step up work on Paks nuclear power plant in cooperation with RosatomBusiness & Economy January 23, 13:20
Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile systemMilitary & Defense January 23, 13:19
Russia ready to consider Trump’s proposals on combating terror — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 23, 13:16
Putin’s spokesman says still early to speak of 2018 presidential election in RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 23, 13:11
Kremlin spokesman says telephone conversation between Putin, Trump under considerationRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 23, 13:01
Press review: Trump's inauguration speech and CIA releases secret Cold War documentsPress Review January 23, 13:00
Russian defense contractor prepares Buk-M3 antiaircraft missile systems for exportsMilitary & Defense January 23, 12:35
Italy’s Berlusconi welcomes Trump’s call for closer ties with RussiaWorld January 23, 12:32
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Hungary has confirmed its intention to step up work on the nuclear power plant Paks in cooperation with Russia’s Rosatom, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Sijjarto.
"The Hungarian partners have reaffirmed Budapest’s intention to keep working on the expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant in cooperation with Rosatom," Lavrov said.
"The bilateral agreements concluded so far and the contact itself encompass the entire life cycle of the power plant from construction to fuel supplies and maintenance. This is a strategic project in scale and by virtue of its high-tech nature."