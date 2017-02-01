Putins' aide urges US companies to increase presence at SPIEF-2017

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia’s presidential aide Yuri Ushakov has called American businesses to increase their presence at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2017) in order to restore trade and economic ties between the countries through a dialogue with Russian colleagues.

"If we take a look at the way business circles perceive [the current situation regarding the relations between Russia and the US], it remains unchanged as they advocate restoration and expansion of ties," he said. "The US. virtually remained on the Russian market, while American representatives have been actively participating at St. Petersburg forum over the past years," Ushakov added.

"Probably this year it is worth increasing the level of presence of both American companies and our [Russian] companies operating on the US market, at the forum this year, and use this brainstorming to find more ways to boost trade turnover and expand the trade and economic cooperation," the presidential aide said.