Russian ex-finance minister says it’s early to talk about stronger US economy under Trump

Business & Economy
January 13, 17:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW
As Kudrin said, Donald Trump wants to draw business into the US, but that may seem as if there are additional risks
© AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Statements by US President-elect Donald Trump bear much uncertainty and it is early to make any conclusions about whether the US economy will become stronger after he assumes office, former Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said on Friday.

Analyst: Trump should address opinion of US companies working in Russia

"He [Donald Trump] wants to draw business into the United States. But this may generate feelings that this poses additional risks and business might leave for other countries. Today this policy generates large uncertainties as all say and that is why we can’t today [assume] on the basis of statements made by Trump whether the United States will become stronger in its economy," Kudrin said on the sidelines of the Gaidar economic forum.

As Kudrin said, Trump rebuffed two auto makers in his Twitter and these companies immediately changed their policy.

"Now there is a large-scale discussion in the United States about whether Trump will continue managing the country's economy through Twitter. On the other hand, this has caused a large wave of discussions about whether Trump can rebuff business in such a way and whether he may frighten off business in his home country," Kudrin said.

Persons
Donald Trump Alexey Kudrin
