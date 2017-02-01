Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia enacts law allowing every citizen to get a plot of Far Eastern land for free

Business & Economy
February 01, 14:46 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK
Starting from February 1, every Russian citizen is entitled to file an application for getting a hectare of land in any region of Russia’s Far East for free
Share
1 pages in this article
© Igor Ageenko/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, February 1. /TASS/. Russia has switched to the third stage of its ambitious Far Eastern Hectare program intended to spur the development of its vast and sparsely populated territories in the Far East.

Starting from February 1, every Russian citizen is entitled to file an application for getting a hectare of land in any region of Russia’s Far East for free.

Read also
China sees no cause for concern over East Siberian land lease to Chinese businessmen

The Law on the Far Eastern Hectare came into force from June 1, 2016. During the first stage of its implementation, the law entitled residents of "pilot" regions in the Russian Far East to choose a plot of land in their municipalities. Four months later, on October 1, 2016, Russia switched to the 2nd stage of implementing the law, allowing Far Eastern residents to get land plots on the entire territory of the Far East in their regions.

From February 1, 2017, every Russian citizen is entitled to choose a plot of land in any of the regions of Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District. For this purpose, Russia has set up a federal information web portal allowing Russian citizens to file an application for a Far Eastern hectare without any bureaucratic delays.

A Russian citizen can do this at home, in any part of the world through the Internet or by applying to a local multifunctional municipal center.

"The website also publishes measures, which can be obtained to develop a hectare of land. There are currently 35 of them. They are related to the possibility of getting a grant for farming, obtaining quotas for timber for building individual housing, taking out micro-loans, taking agricultural machinery on lease and so on," Russia’s Far East Development Ministry quoted Minister for the Development of the Far East Alexander Galushka as saying.

According to data of the Far Eastern Hectare program’s website, almost 4,200 land plots covering an area of about 3,900 hectares have been allotted since the law came into force.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
2
Kremlin rejects reports on detained FSB officers’ complicity in hacker attacks on US
3
Iran confirms new missile test — media
4
Kremlin says escalating Donbass conflict requires restart of Russia-US dialogue
5
Hungary may take part in Nord Stream, Turkish Stream projects — presidential aide
6
Russia enacts law allowing every citizen to get a plot of Far Eastern land for free
7
Kremlin says Ukrainian military’s offensive in Donbass disrupts Minsk agreements
TOP STORIES
Реклама