Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
BP interested in joint ventures with Rosneft in Russia, overseas

Business & Economy
January 27, 16:10 UTC+3
MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. UK-based BP is interested in establishing new joint ventures with Russian oil major Rosneft, President of BP Russia David Campbell told TASS on Friday.

"Yes, we would like to do more joint ventures with Rosneft," Campbell said.

