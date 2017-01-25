Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

BP CEO explains how relations with Rosneft will proceed following entry of Glencore, QIA

Business & Economy
January 25, 19:55 UTC+3
"We are very happy with our relations with Rosneft," Dudley stressed
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

LONDON, January 25. /TASS/. Appearance of new shareholders Glencore and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in Rosneft does not influence the relationship of BP and the Russian company, Chief Executive Officer of BP Robert Dudley told reporters on Wednesday.

"This doesn't affect BP's role in a company," Dudley said responding to the question from TASS.

Read also
BP says ready to sell Rosneft’s gas to Europe

"The country has a goal to privatize a certain percentage of shares. We are very comfortable with what they have done," the chief executive said.

"We are very happy with our relations with Rosneft and the direction of the company, Rosneft is 5.5 mln barrel a day company and they are doing a lot of interesting and exciting projects. We work closely with them, so yes, we are very happy," he added. 

UK’s BP holds a 19.75% stake in Rosneft.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
BP Rosneft
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Analyst believes China’s missiles near Russian borders targeted against US
2
Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers
3
BP CEO explains how relations with Rosneft will proceed following entry of Glencore, QIA
4
Lavrov warns West will have to pay dearly for stoking revolutions in Middle East
5
Russian Navy to receive amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren in autumn
6
Russia to replace Soyuz spacecraft in March expedition to world’s sole orbiter
7
CEO assures BP has no problems with oil production cuts following OPEC deal
TOP STORIES
Реклама