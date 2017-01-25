BP CEO explains how relations with Rosneft will proceed following entry of Glencore, QIA

CEO assures BP has no problems with oil production cuts following OPEC dealBusiness & Economy January 25, 20:39
LONDON, January 25. /TASS/. Appearance of new shareholders Glencore and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in Rosneft does not influence the relationship of BP and the Russian company, Chief Executive Officer of BP Robert Dudley told reporters on Wednesday.
"This doesn't affect BP's role in a company," Dudley said responding to the question from TASS.
"The country has a goal to privatize a certain percentage of shares. We are very comfortable with what they have done," the chief executive said.
"We are very happy with our relations with Rosneft and the direction of the company, Rosneft is 5.5 mln barrel a day company and they are doing a lot of interesting and exciting projects. We work closely with them, so yes, we are very happy," he added.
UK’s BP holds a 19.75% stake in Rosneft.