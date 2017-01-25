CEO assures BP has no problems with oil production cuts following OPEC deal

CEO assures BP has no problems with oil production cuts following OPEC dealBusiness & Economy January 25, 20:39
Russian finance ministry to buy and sell foreign currency starting FebruaryBusiness & Economy January 25, 20:28
Putin urges Russian car owners to go greenBusiness & Economy January 25, 20:17
BP CEO explains how relations with Rosneft will proceed following entry of Glencore, QIABusiness & Economy January 25, 19:55
Lebedeva to appeal IOC decision on 2008 Olympic medals annulmentSport January 25, 19:28
Russia’s culture minister doubts future cooperation with Dutch museums is possibleSociety & Culture January 25, 18:49
Two Arctic emergencies centers to open in Russia's ChukotkaBusiness & Economy January 25, 18:48
King of Jordan notes Russia’s role in resolving Syrian crisisWorld January 25, 18:26
Putin: Astana talks results prove there is no military solution to Syrian conflictRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 18:24
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LONDON, January 25. /TASS/. BP does not have problems with the decision of OPEC and non-OPEC countries to cut oil production, Chief Executive Officer of the UK-based oil and gas major Robert Dudley told reporters on Wednesday.
"It is not a problem for us. We operate in countries around the world. We don't actually reduce production, but there are some places and locations inside those countries that were affected," Dudley said. "We have production in Abu Dhabi that now will have some effect. Azerbaijan announced today that they were reducing production," he added.
"We don't as a company make decision to cut our output, but there are some places where this is essentially regulated," the top manager said.
On December 10, 2016, OPEC and non-OPEC countries signed an agreement on joint reduction of oil output at a meeting in Vienna. Also, 11 non-cartel countries (Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Russia, the Republic of Sudan and South Sudan) will join the cut announced by OPEC members of 1.164 mln barrels per day in the first half of this year, and reduce production by another 558,000 barrels per day. Thus, the total crude oil production cut will amount to 1.7-1.8 mln barrels per day. Russia plans to cut its oil production by 300,000 barrels per day in the first half of this year.