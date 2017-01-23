Russian government is not discussing restriction of cash payments

Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — oppositionWorld January 23, 20:23
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo provinceWorld January 23, 20:06
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic testsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:56
Arctic airport in search for investorsBusiness & Economy January 23, 18:50
Rosneft begins Arctic shelf’s seismological exploration from 2017Business & Economy January 23, 18:38
Tesla takes the lead in sales of electric cars in Russia in 2016Business & Economy January 23, 18:18
Politician says European-style reforms to degrade Ukraine’s economyWorld January 23, 18:16
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jetsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:10
Russian cinema sets box office record chalking up nearly $145 mln in 2016Society & Culture January 23, 17:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian government is not discussing the issue of cash payments limiting and will not impose any administrative restrictions, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.
"The government is not discussing this issue. Banks are currently investing huge funds into modern technologies. We believe administrative limiting of payments is senseless," Shuvalov said.