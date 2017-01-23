Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian government is not discussing restriction of cash payments

Business & Economy
January 23, 19:38 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian government is not discussing the issue of cash payments limiting and will not impose any administrative restrictions, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.

"The government is not discussing this issue. Banks are currently investing huge funds into modern technologies. We believe administrative limiting of payments is senseless," Shuvalov said. 

Read also

Experts on what's in store for Russia's economy in 2017
Sberbank CEO expects no ‘black swans’ in Russian economy next year
Russian economy minister expects no sharp ruble’s fluctuations similar to 2014
Russian economy minister: Results of 2016 demonstrated adjustment to cheap oil, sanctions

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic tests
2
Russian strategic bombers hammer Islamic State facilities in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo province
4
Helicopter makes emergency landing on Moscow Ring Road
5
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jets
6
Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile system
7
Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — opposition
TOP STORIES
Реклама