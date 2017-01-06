AliExpress suspends delivery of goods to Russia via SPSR due to customs issues

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
Finland’s Kontiolahti to host BMW IBU World Cup 8 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 07, 20:50
Portugal’s former President Mario Soares dies at age of 92World January 07, 19:59
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’World January 07, 19:51
Kadyrov praises inter-religious peace and harmony in ChechnyaSociety & Culture January 07, 13:45
Putin congratulates Russians on ChristmasSociety & Culture January 07, 13:20
Patriarch Kirill warns against provocations in cultureSociety & Culture January 07, 13:14
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacksWorld January 07, 2:26
Gazprom sets record for daily export volume to non-CIS countriesBusiness & Economy January 06, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Chinese online retailer AliExpress temporarily suspended express delivery of goods to Russia through Russian logistics company SPSR due to problems with customs clearance at the border, according to the letter from AliExpress received by sellers that use the Internet platform.
According to the letter, due to a failure in the system of clearance of commercial express shipments by the Russian Federal Customs Service, it is currently impossible to properly clear items shipped to Russia. This, however, did not affect the parcels sent by mail. "Starting today, the platform temporarily will not render services for commercial express delivery", suspends the option for sending goods via SPSR shipping to Russia until commercial express shipments system is restored.
AliExpress requested sellers to cancel the orders that were formed but yet sent to go to Russia via SPSR, and negotiate other delivery methods with buyers.