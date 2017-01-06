Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

AliExpress suspends delivery of goods to Russia via SPSR due to customs issues

Business & Economy
January 06, 17:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Due to a failure in the system of clearance of commercial express shipments by the Russian Federal Customs Service, it is currently impossible to properly clear items shipped to Russia
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Chinese online retailer AliExpress temporarily suspended express delivery of goods to Russia through Russian logistics company SPSR due to problems with customs clearance at the border, according to the letter from AliExpress received by sellers that use the Internet platform.

According to the letter, due to a failure in the system of clearance of commercial express shipments by the Russian Federal Customs Service, it is currently impossible to properly clear items shipped to Russia. This, however, did not affect the parcels sent by mail. "Starting today, the platform temporarily will not render services for commercial express delivery", suspends the option for sending goods via SPSR shipping to Russia until commercial express shipments system is restored.

AliExpress requested sellers to cancel the orders that were formed but yet sent to go to Russia via SPSR, and negotiate other delivery methods with buyers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Finland’s Kontiolahti to host BMW IBU World Cup 8 instead of Russia’s Tyumen
2
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacks
3
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’
4
Putin: Russia to develop strike systems capable of penetrating any missile defense shield
5
Russia’s Northern Fleet to receive six Ka-27M helicopters this year
6
Kerry notes benefits of "resetting" relations with Russia in Cabinet Exit Memo
7
Navy commander: Russia’s aircraft carrier-led group in Mediterranean is self-sufficient
TOP STORIES
Реклама