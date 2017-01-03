Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed

Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The consortium of Glencore plc, the London-listed commodities trading and mining company, and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) closed the deal of buying out Russian state-run oil company Rosneft’s 19.5% stake, Glencore has said in a statement.
"The Company announces that final settlement has been completed and closing achieved for the transaction described in its release of 10 December 2016," says the statement titled ‘New strategic partnership between Glencore and Qatar Investment Authority.’
Earlier, Rosneftegaz and a consortium incorporating the Qatar Investment Authority and Glencore signed an agreement for the sale of 19.5% of Rosneft stake for 692 bln rubles ($11.3 bln). A total of 710.8 bln rubles, including 18 bln rubles worth of extra dividends of Rosneftgaz were transferred to the Russian budget.