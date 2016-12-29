Russia’s monopoly watchdog grants Rosneft’s petition for buying Targin oil service company

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has granted Rosneft’s petition for the purchase of 100% of voting shares in Targin oil service company for 4.1 bln rubles ($68 mln), according to the documents released by FAS.

"The Federal Antimonopoly Service considered the petition filed by Rosneft oil company on acquisition of 100% of voting shares in Targin and made a positive decision regarding the petition," the report said.