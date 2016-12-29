Russia’s monopoly watchdog grants Rosneft’s petition for buying Targin oil service company

Commission considering seven versions of Tu-154 crashWorld December 29, 12:16
MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has granted Rosneft’s petition for the purchase of 100% of voting shares in Targin oil service company for 4.1 bln rubles ($68 mln), according to the documents released by FAS.
"The Federal Antimonopoly Service considered the petition filed by Rosneft oil company on acquisition of 100% of voting shares in Targin and made a positive decision regarding the petition," the report said.