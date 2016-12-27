Russia does not plan to privatize another stake of Rosneft in 2017

MOSCOW, December 27 /TASS/. The Russian government does not plan to privatize another stake of Rosneft oil company in 2017, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

"So far there is not additional package of Rosneft on the plan of privatization of 2017," he said.

Earlier former head of Economic Development Ministry Alexei Ulyukayev said that the sale of another 10% of Rosneft was "possible" in 2017, but added that it is not included in the privatization plan for 2017-2019.

Before that a source with the financing department told reporters that the government may order Rosneftegaz Company [state oil and gas assets manager - TASS] to sell another 10% of Rosneft in 2017. In that case the share of Rosneftegaz in Rosneft may decrease to about 40%.

In November, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said he did not know anything about plans to privatize another 10% of the company.

In early December, Rosneftegaz and a consortium of Qatar Investment Authority and Glencore signed an agreement for the sale of 19.5% of Rosneft shares for 692 bln rubles ($11.3 bln).

On December 16, Rosneftegaz transferred funds in the amount of 710.8 bln rubles ($11.5 bln) that were raised from the privatization of 19.5% of shares of Rosneft to the federal budget.