Rosneft and Cupet sign contract on cooperation at Cuba’s brownfields

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. RN-Exploration, a subsidiary of Russian oil major Rosneft, and Cuba’s Union CubaPetroleo (Cupet) signed an agreement on cooperation at Cuban brownfields, Rosneft said on Wednesday.
"In accordance with the signed document parties will jointly investigate conditions of development and operation of Varadero - Eastern Central Block to identify opportunities for improvement of well pool operation and completion of wellwork aimed at enhanced oil recovery," the company said.
Rosneft and Cupet signed a memorandum on cooperation in implementation of projects in Cuba at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in May 2014. An agreement on cooperation in the sphere of enhanced oil recovery at brownfields was signed between the parties in July 2014 in Havana.