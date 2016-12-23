Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Tourist flow from Russia to Vietnam up 129% in 2016

Business & Economy
December 23, 21:10 UTC+3 HANOI
The tourist flow from Russia to Vietnam has increased to 383,000 people this year
1 pages in this article

HANOI, December 23. /TASS/. The tourist flow from Russia to Vietnam surged 129% in 11 months of this year to 383,000 people, according to the data provided by Vietnam’s National Administration of Tourism.

Local experts say the high level of tourist products, Russian-speaking staff and an interesting cultural program are the main reasons for the impressive growth, the report said.

The Vietnamese side expects the tourist flow from Russia to rise to around 1 mln visitors each year by 2020.

Topics
Tourism
