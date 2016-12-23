Tourist flow from Russia to Vietnam up 129% in 2016

Ukraine confirms ceasefire observed in DonbassWorld December 24, 13:43
Two militants killed in Dagestan — sourceSociety & Culture December 24, 8:56
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehiclesMilitary & Defense December 24, 8:09
Russian deputy PM holds talks with Moldovan president in ChisinauRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 6:15
Russia returns lost positions by expanding Navy base in Syria’s Tartus ― lawmakerMilitary & Defense December 24, 5:23
Multiple questions on global matters to Putin dispel myths of isolating Russia ― lawmakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 24, 4:28
Russian aviation specialists may inspect Egyptian airports in first half of 2017Business & Economy December 24, 3:53
LPR confirms observing ceasefire regime along contact lineWorld December 24, 3:18
Moldovan president to visit Moscow after New Year holidays ― Russian ambassadorWorld December 24, 2:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
HANOI, December 23. /TASS/. The tourist flow from Russia to Vietnam surged 129% in 11 months of this year to 383,000 people, according to the data provided by Vietnam’s National Administration of Tourism.
Local experts say the high level of tourist products, Russian-speaking staff and an interesting cultural program are the main reasons for the impressive growth, the report said.
The Vietnamese side expects the tourist flow from Russia to rise to around 1 mln visitors each year by 2020.