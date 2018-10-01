Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ambassador: situation around Russian ship Sevastopol in S. Korea to be resolved on Tuesday

Business & Economy
October 01, 21:46 UTC+3

The Russian ship was detained in South Korea, as the owner was under the US' North Korea-bound sanctions

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The situation around the Russian cargo ship Sevastopol that was detained in the South Korean port of Pusan is likely to be finally resolved on Tuesday, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun said on Monday.

"We expect that relations between Russia and South Korea will continue to develop successfully," he told journalists. "I expect that the situation around the Sevastopol will be finally resolved tomorrow."

According to earlier reports, the Russian cargo ship Sevastopol with a crew of 14, all of them being Russian nationals, is banned from leaving the port of Pusan, where it called at in mid-August for repairs. The ship’s owner, Russian shipping company Gudzon, was listed among companies falling under the North Korea-linked sanctions imposed by the United States on August 21.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian foreign ministry made representations to Ambassador Woo Yoon-keun over the situation with the Russian ship.

