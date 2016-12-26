Back to Main page
Russia to introduce online visa application for visitors of Free Port of Vladivostok

Business & Economy
December 26, 15:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Foreign citizens will be able to apply for one entry ordinary visas for an 8-day stay in Russia
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia will introduce online visa application for foreigners arriving at the Free port of Vladivostok, Russia’s Far East, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a cabinet meeting.

"Foreign citizens will be able to apply for one entry ordinary visas for an 8-day stay in Russia. They will be able to receive such visa in digital format, which is currently a unique solution for our country," Medvedev said.

Online application will make procurement of visas much simpler, Medvedev added.

"It will be enough to leave an application on a special website for 4 days before the proposed date of entry. Visa fees are not levied in this case. A visa will allow (a visitor) to move freely within the territory of the Free Port of Vladivostok," Medvedev said.

The Prime Minister said that the novation will help improve business contacts and hopefully will boost the flow of tourists from abroad.

The law on Free Port came into force on October 12, 2015. It provides for the establishing of a new special economic zone embracing fifteen municipalities in the south of Primorsky Krai. The experts believe that the law will significantly accelerate the special economic zone development and boost investments.

Topics
Visa regime
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
