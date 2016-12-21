Back to Main page
Russia and Tajikistan in talks on continuation of flight connection

Business & Economy
December 21, 17:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Earlier on Wednesday, an official with Russia’s Transport Ministry said that flight connection between Russia and Tajikistan will be halted on December 22
1 pages in this article
© Dmitriy Serebriakov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The aviation authorities of Russia and Tajikistan are holding talks on continuation of flight connection between the two countries, an official with Russia’s Transport Ministry told TASS.

"Currently, the aviation authorities of Russia and Tajikistan are holding talks in order not to halt flight connection," the official said.

Earlier on Wednesday, an official with Russia’s Transport Ministry told TASS that flight connection between Russia and Tajikistan will be halted on December 22 at 00:00.

The warning of halting flight connection was made amid another round of dispute between Russia and Tajikistan regarding the number of air carriers. The Tajik aviation authorities refused to grant a permit to the Yamal company to conduct flights from the Zhukovsky airport in the Moscow region to Khudzhand in the north of Tajikistan. According to them Yamal flights would break the parity of Russia and Tajikistan in number of airlines selected for serving flights between the two states.

Russia’s Transport Ministry said that the refusal of Tajik aviation authorities was not legally grounded.

For the first time the two countries faced the threat of suspension of flights in autumn. Then the Tajik and Russian aviation authorities failed to agree on flights to the Zhukovsky airport. Tajikistan found that Zhukovsky belongs to Moscow airports and that is why it comes under bilateral agreements in terms of number of carriers. Under the Russian law, Zhukovsky is part of the Ramesnkoye aviation hub (Moscow region).

