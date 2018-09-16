Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Builder of Crimean Bridge ready to build bridge to Sakhalin - company CEO

Business & Economy
September 16, 21:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier at the EEF Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested possible volumes of freight traffic via a bridge to Sakhalin be looked at

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Stroigazmontazh Co, the general contractor for the construction the Crimean Bridge, can build a bridge to link Russia’s Far eastern island of Sakhalin and mainland, Arkady Rotenberg, chairman of the company’s board of directors, said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

"We have formed a team of 30 best bridge building companies by now. Now we can do whatever we are required to," he said.

When asked about his company’s possible participation in the construction of a bridge to Sakhalin, Rotenberg said: "If we are tasked to do that, I think we will be able to cope with such task. At least, we have all the premises to cope."

"We will take part in a tender and if we are the best, if we are chosen, we will build it," he stressed.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested possible volumes of freight traffic via a bridge to Sakhalin be looked at.

A project for the passage from Sakhalin to mainland Russia provides for two options: either a bridge or a tunnel. Now in focus is a project for a 580-kilometer railway bridge across the Nevelsky Strait. The overall cost of the projects net of VAT is 540.3 billion rubles (about eight billion US dollars).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says not going to step down - Kremlin spokesman
2
Kalashnikov to start batch production of new Lebedev handgun in 2019
3
Builder of Crimean Bridge ready to build bridge to Sakhalin - company CEO
4
Skripal case suspects have nothing to do with Kremlin or Putin - Peskov
5
Russian Orthodox Church Holy Synod convened for special session over situation in Ukraine
6
Constantinople rejecting dialogue with Russian Orthodox Church — Russian clergy
7
Russian figure skater Trusova sets new world record at ISU Junior Grand Prix in Lithuania
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT