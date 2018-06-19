Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to introduce tit-for-tat import duties on goods from US

Business & Economy
June 19, 17:46 UTC+3

An official with the ministry told reporters that a list of the US goods, which are subject to retaliatory import duties, will be formed within a few days

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Butch Dill

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia will soon introduce additional import duties on the US goods that have substitutes on the domestic market, in response to US duties on steel and aluminum, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Tuesday.

Read also

Putin describes US steel and aluminum tariffs as sanctions against EU, Mexico, Canada

Russia mulls suing US in WTO on steel, aluminum tariffs

US introduces tariffs on steel, aluminum imports from key allies

London Metal Exchange says restrictions on Rusal aluminum trading remain in effect

"Due to the fact that the US continues to apply protective measures in the form of additional import duties on steel and aluminum and refuses to provide compensation for losses Russia is suffering, Russia will use its WTO right and introduce balancing measures with respect to imports from the US. These measures in the form of additional import duties on American goods will be applied in the near future, they will only deal with products that have analogues in the Russian market and will not have a negative impact on macroeconomic indicators,"Oreshkin said as quoted by the ministry’s press service.

An official with the ministry told reporters that a list of the US goods, which are subject to retaliatory import duties, will be formed within a few days.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
London court rules to freeze assets of Gazprom in lawsuit filed by Naftogaz
2
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
3
Colombian singer Maluma robbed in Moscow
4
Russia to introduce tit-for-tat import duties on goods from US
5
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
6
Gazprom manages to suspend enforcement of court decision on Naftogaz transit contract
7
Washington's strategy of containing China poses key risk of dividing Asia, experts warn
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT