Russia mulls suing US in WTO on steel, aluminum tariffs

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia is considering an option of bringing the United States to a trial in the World Trade Organization (WTO) in connection with steel and aluminum duties imposed by the US, department director of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Medvedkov said on Wednesday in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"We are currently considering this issue - it is quite possible that we will also think of bringing the US to the WTO tribunal [because of introduced duties on steel and aluminum - TASS]," Medvedkov said.