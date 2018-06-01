Russian Politics & Diplomacy
British PM disappointed at US decision to apply tariffs to EU steel imports

Business & Economy
June 01, 20:18 UTC+3 LONDON

May bekieves the EU and UK should be permanently exempted from tariffs

© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

LONDON, June 1. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Theresa May is deeply disappointed at the US decision to apply tariffs to EU steel imports, as she herself said in a statement issues by her office on Friday.

"I am deeply disappointed at the unjustified decision by the US to apply tariffs to EU steel and aluminium imports," May said. "The US, EU and UK are close allies and have always promoted values of open and fair trade across the world. Our steel and aluminium industries are hugely important to the UK, but they also contribute to US industry including in defence projects which bolster US national security," the statement says, adding that "the EU and UK should be permanently exempted from tariffs and we will continue to work together to protect and safeguard our workers and industries."

On Thursday, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that on June 1, the US would impose the tariffs of 25% on steel imports and ten percent on aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, ending a temporary exemption introduced in late March.

In response, the EU opened a case at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday. The European Commission said that it could take asymmetric measures, targeting classic American products such as Levi’s jeans, Harley-Davidson motorbikes and bourbon whiskey.

