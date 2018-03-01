Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin: Russia sets up continuous radar field of missile early warning system

Military & Defense
March 01, 15:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Syria operation has demonstrated the Russian troops’ increased capabilities, Putin noted

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry's Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia has created a continuous radar field of the missile early warning system along the entire perimeter of its borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Thursday.

"What is very important is that Russia has created a continuous radar field of the missile early warning system. After the disintegration of the USSR, huge gaps appeared. Now everything has been restored," Putin said.

Read also

Russian military brass promises to re-equip all missile divisions with Yars by 2026

Russia to develop 5th-generation medium-range anti-aircraft missile system

Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army

Russia builds two radars for Space Forces

Russia creates first-ever full radar coverage

Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles

The Syria operation has demonstrated the Russian troops’ increased capabilities, Putin said.

"Enormous work has been carried out in recent years to strengthen the Army and the Navy. The provision of the Russian Armed Forces with modern weapons has increased by 3.7 times," Putin said.

Russia’s Armed Forces have received over 300 weapon systems, 80 new intercontinental ballistic missiles, 102 submarine-launched ballistic missiles and three Borei-class strategic missile-carrying submarines. Twelve missile regiments have been rearmed with the new Yars missile complex while the number of carriers of long-range precision weapons has increased by more than 12 times and precision cruise missiles by over 30 times, Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
2
Putin vows instant retaliation against any nuclear attack on Russia or its allies
3
Putin announces Russia possesses hypersonic weapons
4
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
5
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
6
Russia begins tests of promising Sarmat missile complex
7
Russia begins serial production of new cutting-edge glide vehicle
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама