Putin: Russia sets up continuous radar field of missile early warning system

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russia has created a continuous radar field of the missile early warning system along the entire perimeter of its borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Thursday.

"What is very important is that Russia has created a continuous radar field of the missile early warning system. After the disintegration of the USSR, huge gaps appeared. Now everything has been restored," Putin said.

The Syria operation has demonstrated the Russian troops’ increased capabilities, Putin said.

"Enormous work has been carried out in recent years to strengthen the Army and the Navy. The provision of the Russian Armed Forces with modern weapons has increased by 3.7 times," Putin said.

Russia’s Armed Forces have received over 300 weapon systems, 80 new intercontinental ballistic missiles, 102 submarine-launched ballistic missiles and three Borei-class strategic missile-carrying submarines. Twelve missile regiments have been rearmed with the new Yars missile complex while the number of carriers of long-range precision weapons has increased by more than 12 times and precision cruise missiles by over 30 times, Putin said.